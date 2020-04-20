15 places to get chicken on a stick in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta may have been postponed until November but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until the fall for Fiesta food.

Restaurants around San Antonio are offering Fiesta favorites like chicken on a stick for foodies who need their fix.

These restaurants are offering chicken on a stick:

Call ahead or check the restaurant’s Facebook page before heading out. Some restaurants may only have chicken on a stick available on certain days and many restaurants have been known to sell out.

The coronavirus pandemic might have pushed the party back but San Antonians can still celebrate from home, KSAT is rebroadcasting all the 2019 Fiesta parades.

Fiesta, an 11-day party which was slated for April, is now scheduled for Nov. 5-15. The annual event generates more than $340 million in economic impact to the community, according to Jeanie Travis, the president of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission.

Since its introduction in 1891, Fiesta has been celebrated every year except 1918 during World War I and 1942-1945 during World War II, according to the Fiesta Commission.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

