Vegan comfort food with new pop-up, Vegan & Sara

SAN ANTONIO – Want to eat plant-powered food, but don’t necessarily want to be healthy about it? San Antonio’s newest pop-up vegan spot, Vegan & Sara, has just the comfort food for you.

Owner Stephanie Lopez makes a plant-based fried chick’n sandwich out of oyster mushrooms. They look and taste similar to chicken. She also makes a fried cauliflower and mashed potato sandwich, which is a play on a classic chicken fried steak sandwich.

Watch the video above for a sample of her food, along with another appearance by Texas comedian Michael Yo. You can find Vegan & Sara’s pop-up kitchen Mondays from noon to 9 p.m., or until they sell out, at The Good Kind Southtown.

We are here now making one of the best tracks of Vegan and Sara, The Con. Some cmon over to The Good Kind ✨12- sell out ✨ Posted by Vegan and Sara on Monday, April 12, 2021

