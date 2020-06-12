3 cocktails to try at The Good Kind

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking to have some refreshing drinks and a good meal in an outdoor setting (all the rage right now) then venture to Southtown and visit The Good Kind. The mostly outdoor (although there are seats inside their bright cool bar), located at 1127 S. St. Mary’s, is a great place to unwind after a tough workday.

They tout themselves as providing fresh comfort food - meals that are good for your body and for the environment and you won’t find any complaints here. The food and drinks are good for your tastebuds too.

On our visit, we tried the popular Hibiscus Lime Margarita, a tequila-based drink that uses a hibiscus syrup in place of the usual sugary simple syrup.

Another must-try is their Turmeric + Pineapple + Topo + Vodka drink. Chef and owner, Tim McDiarmid, says some of the customers simply call this “The Yellow Drink”.

“It’s amazing" says McDiarmid. “It’s bubbly, fresh and light and has a really nice punch of flavor”.

But if you’re really looking to cool off as we approach sizzling summer temps, we recommend the Frozen Margarita. It’s made with natural ingredients, nothing artificial. It has the perfect taste and, needless to say, very refreshing.

The Good Kind offers curbside pickup and are offering a Father’s Day special. They’re doing a slow-smoked brisket with all the fixin’s and a Modelo to go with it for $18 on Sunday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Good Kind is open 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. -9 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

You can follow them on Facebook here.