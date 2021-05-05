Clear icon
SA Live

Out-of-this-world Star Wars cake by local baker + wedding experience giveaway

Dario’s Bakery at The Study Space specializes in custom cakes + treats

Diana Winters
, Executive Producer, SA Live

John Marr, SA Live Videographer

Dustin Paulos

SAN ANTONIO – May the Fourth be with you...and also this cake!

Chef Dario Arellano specializes in baking and decorating custom cakes and confections. He operates out of Dario’s Bakery, located on San Antonio’s Northwest Side at The Study Space.

It’s also wedding cake season! Arellano shared some tips with Mike on how to decorate your own cake and choose the right one for you. Watch the video above for his helpful hints.

Dario’s Bakery is also hosting an Instagram giveaway for a wedding cake experience. Check out the Instagram post below for details.

