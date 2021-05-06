Know your HIV status? Local group hopes to ‘BEAT AIDS’ and COVID-19

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – HIV often creates a negative stigma with negative attitudes and beliefs about people with HIV.

When we support people with HIV, we make it easier for them to lead healthy lives. The BEAT AIDS Coalition Trust has been serving the community since 1987 and has recently expanded its services to promote, prevent and respond to COVID-19.

Tyrone Darden, board chair for BEAT AIDS Coalition Trust, discusses the nonprofit’s new BEAT COVID campaign with BEAT AIDS.

Tell us about the new BEAT COVID campaign with BEAT AIDS. Why does it make sense to also do this?

“It’s impacting so many people over the greater San Antonio area,” said Darden. “And for our leadership, we are always looking for ways to help our consumers and help our community. We’ve been partnered with different agencies, different entities, and we’re trying to figure out how exactly can we make a difference. The biggest thing that we love to do is do outreach through education. We said, ‘you know what? Let’s do a campaign, a PSA campaign, letting everyone know about BEAT AIDS.’ This is what we’ve been doing for so many years -- almost four decades. Right now, the pandemic that we have in front of us is COVID. So let’s come together and beat COVID.”

Ad

How can the community help?