4 benefits of using high-efficiency solar panels for summer

Have you considered making the switch to solar?

The sun is shining and it could save you a ton of money, heading into summer.

If you are a homeowner, trying to decide If solar is the right option, South Texas Solar Systems has provided four benefits to consider when purchasing residential solar panels.

1. Low upkeep

Everyone loves appliances with low upkeep, and solar panels are no different.

South Texas Solar Systems said, “One of the best things about solar panels, in general, is that they don’t require extensive maintenance when you install them. You only need to perform yearly checkups with professionals.”

2. Clean energy

Solar is clean and safe energy for the environment -- you’re helping your wallet and the planet at the same time.

“We must concentrate on saving our planet and solar will help the reduction of carbon and other oxides that are polluting our earth,” said Dan Moran, vice president of sales for South Texas Solar Systems. “Solar is also important in helping us consumers save money.”

3. Power reliability

One of the crucial features of residential solar panels in Texas is that they’re a reliable source of energy for your household, according to South Texas Solar Systems.

Plus, you can count on the sun rising and setting each day. With exact meteorological and astronomical data on the sun’s movement, we can always have a rough estimate on how much solar energy panels will be able to harness in a given area.

4. No noise pollution

Solar panels are advantageous, even among other green technologies. Wind turbines create quite a lot of noise pollution, just like hydroelectricity technology.

A big advantage to solar panels is that they are silent, able to function without bothering anyone. Solar panels are also great for the environment, so you can feel good about that.

For those looking to go solar, the CPS rebate of $3,000 is still available for residential and commercial purchases, along with the federal tax credit.

South Texas Solar Systems offers a 25-year panel protection plan that services the system and also cleans the panels.

