Everything you need to know to organize a closet

SAN ANTONIO – Spring cleaning got you overwhelmed? Having a problem finding that 1 item? Being organized definitely helps.

The average person spends 54 hours a year finding a lost item - that’s according to professional organizer, Esmi Gonzalez, of Sort it out, a business designed to help get your life and house in order.

“Being organized can be helpful in so many ways. It brings down the stress and anxiety, it saves you money...it sounds corny, but it brings you a lot of peace.” Esmi Gonzalez, Sort it out

For busy mom, Molly Glauser, organizing a closet is the last thing she wishes to do at the end of the day and that’s where Esmi and Sort it out come in.

Watch the video above for organizing tips and the big reveal to this revamped closet.

Visit Sort it out’s website for more.