As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, May 19, 2021

The San Antonio Spurs and Bexar Goods Co. are teaming up for third time to launch a collection, which will be released on May 16.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., summer soda slushies, Spurs fiesta gear from a San Antonio company, Wild Wednesday with a mobile zoo and more.

Happy Wild Wednesday! Once in a Wild mobile zoo is bringing a menagerie of animals to show-and-tell today on the show, including the world’s second-largest rabbit.

Jen is live at Bexar Goods, where they’ve released a new line of leather goods in the Spurs Fiesta colors, including leather wallets, keychains and an Apple Watch strap. Details here.

Southside Craft Soda is whipping up some tasty summer soda slushies with their signature made in SA sodas. Recipes here.

San Antonio’s Vianney Rodriguez, recently featuring in Southern Living Magazine as a 2020 Cook of the Year, teaches us how to make a chorizo, potato and Oaxaca cheese tostada.

Don’t forget to check out these events: EVO Entertainment animal adoption event and the virtual 39th annual Tejano Conjunto Festival.

