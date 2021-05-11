San Antonio Spurs, Bexar Goods Co. launch third collection featuring Fiesta colors

The San Antonio Spurs and Bexar Goods Co. are teaming up for third time to launch a collection, which will be released on May 16.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs and Bexar Goods Co. are once again teaming up for a collection that’s inspired by the team’s famous Fiesta color scheme.

The 13-piece line filled with apparel and leather goods like wallets, bags and keychains will go on sale during Fan Appreciation Night when the Spurs take on the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at the AT&T Center.

The collection will be available in the Bud Light Courtyard. On Monday, fans can buy items online or reserve for pickup at Outland Provisions, located at 2202 Broadway.

This is the third time the duo will release a collection incorporating uniquely crafted leather and Spurs emblems.

“This collection is inspired by the Fiesta-themed City Edition uniforms and features carefully crafted leather goods with tasteful touches of the much-loved turquoise, fuchsia and orange colors,” according to a news release.

