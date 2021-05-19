Recipes: 3 summer soda slushies

SAN ANTONIO – With names like Root Bexar, Beeville & TexaCola, it’s not hard to see where Southside Craft Soda gets its inspiration. It’s a local craft soda company that uses real juice, pure cane sugar, even locally made honey.

Summer is around the corner and if you’re looking for a fun and refreshing way to cool off, the folks at Southside Craft Soda created soda mocktail recipes. They can be made “on the rocks” or as slushies.

Summer Storm (AKA Virgin Hurricane)

Serves 2-3

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups passionfruit juice

¾ cup orange juice

¾ cup pineapple juice

½ cup grenadine

¼ cup cream of coconut

1 Limoncito (Lemon and lime juice, local honey, pure cane sugar and bubbles)

Cherries & pineapple slice, for garnish

Directions:

Place ice in a pitcher, and pour ingredients together. Stir and serve into a hurricane glass. To make a slushy, put about 1 cup of ice to 2 cups of mixture.

SUNgria (AKA Virgin Sangria)

Serves 2

Ingredients:

½ cup of red grape juice

½ cup of white grape juice

1 TexaCola (orange, lemon, lime juice, local honey, pure cane sugar bubbles)

1 orange, sliced (save a couple slices for garnish)

1 lemon, sliced

1 lime, thinly sliced

2 apples, cored and chopped

Directions:

Add ice to a pitcher and place fruit inside. Pour grape juice and TexaCola into pitcher. Stir and serve over ice.

Float-tini

Ingredients:

1 Root Bexar soda

⅓ cup of sweetened condensed milk

Chocolate syrup, to drizzle

Directions:

Pour Root Bexar mesquite bean root beer into a pitcher and stir in sweetened condensed milk. Stir until the mixture looks creamy. In a cocktail shaker, add ice and soda mixture. Allow it to chill. In a martini glass, drizzle chocolate syrup on the bottom and pour the soda mixture on top. Drizzle more chocolate for more fun.

You can also make “grown-up” versions of all these drinks by adding your favorite alcohol.

Southside Craft Soda has four flavors: TexaCola, Limoncito, Root Bexar and Beeville. Learn more on their website and follow them on Instagram for their latest updates.