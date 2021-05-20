Celebrating Filipino heritage + cuisine with Filipinolicious / Fili-Deli

SAN ANTONIO – To celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Fiona and Mike are joined by the owner of Filipinolicious/Fili-Deli, Theresa Bautista. Watch as they try some tasty Filipino dishes.

The Balcones Heights restaurant offers Filipino food, boba tea and deli subs. Bautista led Fiona and Mike in making one of their staple dishes, chicken adobo. Chicken adobo is kind of like carne asada because it has a heavy Spanish influence.

Another popular food item is lumpia, which resembles an egg roll, and Mike couldn’t keep his hands off it.

Check out the Filipinolicious / Fili-Deli website to look at their menu and watch the video to learn more about the Philippines.