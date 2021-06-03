As seen on SA Live - Thursday, June 3, 2021

Bob Saget to perform live at LOL Comedy Club in San Antonio this Sunday.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., actor and comedian Bob Saget from “Full House”! Plus, how to make your own leather wallet, Fiesta fashion for a cause, easy ab exercises and more.

Jen sits down for a celebrity chat with Bob Saget ahead of his first comedy show in San Antonio in more than 20 years. He’s performing two shows this Sunday night at LOL Comedy Club at Park North Shopping Center. Details here.

Fiesta is finally almost here and we’re checking out authentic and ethically sourced Mexican fashion with Del Alma Imports.

Speaking of Fiesta, Jada Rashawn from No Other Nanny shows us some cute Fiesta crafts for kids to make at home and gets us ready for National Cheese Day with DIY kid-friendly charcuterie boards.

Local business Left/Foot Leather shares how to make your own leather wallet, while EnergyX Fitness breaks down five easy ab workouts to get you “ab-solutely” ready for summer!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12.