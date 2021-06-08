Watch at 7 p.m. tonight: SA Live Summer Fun Special on KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – A fun showcase of things to do around San Antonio this summer is coming to KSAT 12 tonight at 7 p.m. It’s SA Live’s Summer Fun Special in primetime!

You can watch in the video player above, on KSAT 12, KSAT.com or on our free streaming platform that works with most smart devices.

Mike gets a lesson in wakeboarding, tries out ice hockey, plants a summer garden and tests his picnic skills against Jen and Fiona.

Fiona tries her hand at axe throwing and visits a cool spot in the Alamo City to play mini-golf, eat great food and listen to live music.

Jen goes Texas Trippin’ to a mystery spot in the Texas Hill Country. You won’t believe the glamping and views!

Meanwhile, David visits a cool matcha spot and a brand new barbecue joint.

Ad

Watch the video above for a preview.

The SA Live Summer Fun Special in primetime airs tonight from 7 to 8 p.m. on KSAT 12, ksat.com and the KSAT TV app. Don’t miss it!

Find more on our SA Live page.