Shop patio must-haves at Chica Verde

SAN ANTONIO – From potted succulents to windchimes and all the quirky items that can add a piece of your personality to your patio--that’s what you’ll find at Chica Verde.

“Chica Verde is a great place to come if you’re looking for something to add to your porch, your patio and inside your home,” owner Valerie Reynolds said. “We are all about making those spaces you live in happy spaces.”

Reynolds hunts for her items at estate sales and flea markets to bring in plant stands, wicker furniture, serape blankets and more.

“So we bascally do the work for you,” Reynolds said.

Some of the customer favorites include her potted succulents and fun cocktail glasses.

“It seems like another thing that has been really popular during the pandemic is making cocktails and if you’re gonna do that, you got to put it in a great glass,” she said.

Chica Verde is located in the historic Monte Vista neighborhood, not too far from downtown San Antonio at 2314 San Pedro Ave.

