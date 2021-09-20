Snoring at night? This assessment might help determine if you have sleep apnea

More than 18 million Americans are affected by sleep apnea.

Are you struggling to sleep at night?

If you find it difficult to sleep or if you or your partner snores loudly, you may have a sleep condition.

To help individuals with sleep concerns, the Center for Sleep Apnea and Snoring is addressing five commonly asked questions about sleep apnea.

Question No. 1: Is sleep apnea common? Can people have sleep apnea and not know it?

According to the Center for Sleep Apnea and Snoring, more than 18 million Americans are affected by sleep apnea. Also, a large percentage of patients at the center do not actually snore, experts said.

Question No. 2: Can sleep apnea seriously affect your health?

Sleep apnea can put a huge strain on vital organs and can really affect your whole quality of life, the center said.

Question No. 3: Do drugs and alcohol worsen sleep apnea problems?

Alcohol and caffeine should not be consumed within a few hours of bedtime, according to the center.

Question No. 4: Can sleep apnea be treated?

Once a sleep assessment is taken, the center offers its patients oral therapy with a device that is fitted to your mouth by a specialist. The oral appliance will free your lungs so that you may get the proper airflow and stop snoring while sleeping, the center said.

Question No. 5: Does insurance help cover sleep apnea treatments?

Many insurances, including Medicare and PPOs, do cover oral appliance therapy.

Whether you’re suffering from a lack of a good night’s rest, or you struggle with sleep apnea, the Center for Sleep Apnea and Snoring is dedicated to finding the ideal treatment for your needs.

