The Medicare annual enrollment period, explained

Gonzaba Medical Group provides free activities to seniors at its four event centers throughout San Antonio

Do you have questions about the Medicare annual enrollment period?

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) for 2022 is from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, 2021.

Medicare is a medical insurance program provided by the federal government for American citizens and other qualifying U.S. residents who are over the age of 65 as well as those with specific disabilities.

This is usually the only acceptable timeframe in which you can either change your Medicare private drug plan and/or your Medicare health plan for the following year, according to Gonzaba Medical Group.

During this time, qualified individuals can also enroll in Part D if you did not join it during the Initial Enrollment Period.

To better help you understand the process, Gonzaba Medical Group has provided a step-by-step guide of what to keep in mind when open enrollment starts. These experts say ...

Review your current Medicare health and drug details. If you are dissatisfied with your coverage, you need to make the changes during the open enrollment period.

If you have Original Medicare, look up the costs and benefits of Medicare for the upcoming year.

If you have the Medicare Advantage Plan or a Part D plan, you should receive an Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) and/or Evidence of Coverage (EOC) from your plan. Review the notices for any changes in the plan’s costs, benefits or rules for the upcoming year.

Even if you are satisfied with your current Medicare Plan, it is essential to look at other Medicare options within your area because other plans may better suit your needs for the upcoming year. An example would be to check to see if there is another Medicare plan that has better health and/or drug coverage at a lower price. Research shows that people with Part D could lower their costs by looking at and choosing different plans each and every year. There could be another Part D plan in your area that covers drugs you take with fewer restrictions or lower prices.

Medicare Part A, Part B, Part C, Part D explained

Part A: When it comes to hospital care, Medicare Part A primarily covers the costs associated with hospital care. Hospital care under Medicare Part A includes long-term-care hospitals, in-patient hospital care and skilled nursing facility care.

Part B: Doctor visits, laboratory tests, X-rays, emergency ambulance services, mental health services, durable medical equipment, preventive services and rehabilitative services are covered here.

Part C: Medicare Advantage is an alternative to Medicare Part A and B plans, except that it expands coverage and is provided through private insurance companies.

Part D: Prescription coverage is offered.

If you are a senior looking for a fun way to get healthy, Gonzaba Medical Group provides free activities to seniors, including Zumba, at four event centers throughout San Antonio. The focus of Gonzaba is to make exercising fun and an everyday habit, the group said.

For those who may be looking for personalized, coordinated care, Gonzaba Medical Group has been serving the San Antonio community with premier senior care for 60 years, Gonzaba said.

To learn more about Medicare, Gonzaba Medical Group is happy to answer any questions you may have, just click or tap here to speak with a representative.