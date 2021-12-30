80º

As Seen on SA Live - 7th Birthday Special - Thursday, December 30, 2021

Encore episode: Happy Birthday SA Live! We have cakes, memories + more

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Happy Birthday to SA Live! (Pixabay, ksat)

SAN ANTONIO – Encore episode: Happy Birthday to SA Live! We are celebrating our lucky 7th anniversary with cakes and desserts from local baker Dario Arellano of Dario’s Bakery.

Up, up and away, what’s a birthday party without balloons? We have help today from Gloof Creations.

How about a trip to Vegas without getting on a plane? Local crafter Stephanie Pena-Frost from Princess and the Monkey is throwing the ultimate family-friendly Vegas party to help us celebrate our big day.

Look for more New Year’s Eve ideas and fun on Adeina Anderson’s website.

Looking for a good deal? Check out a special edition of KSAT Deals today on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12.

You can watch the full show in the video below.

SA Live is the top-rated local afternoon variety show that features all the things that make living in San Antonio and South Texas great!

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

