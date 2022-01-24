As seen on SA Live - Monday, January 24, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s the second annual SA Live Pie Competition and we’ve got surprise all-star competitors joining the challenge this year! The experts from Sweet Made Cakes are here to help judge and show us some romantic treats for your Valentine’s Day plans.

Then, we see the one-of-a-kind twist you can find at a local cafe, Curator Coffee.

Plus, how to have some winter fun with the family at home! Christie Cuthbert, author of the Mischief Maker book series shares her ideas!

Golden Meals is a Mediterranean food truck bringing flavors from all over the world to the Alamo City. We’ll tell you where they will be next so you can get a taste!

Also, we chat with two of the voice actors behind the hit show, American Dad. Hear what they say about the new season and the future of the show.

Ad

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.