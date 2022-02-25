39º

LIVE

SA Live

Kaffeinated Crepes & Coffee set to giveaway drinks this weekend

This new San Antonio coffee shop is hosting their grand opening this Saturday

Jennifer Struski, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Tags: sa live, SA Live, java jen, kaffeinated
Jen Tobias-Struski takes us inside Kaffeinated Crepes & Coffee

SAN ANTONIO – Kaffeinated is described as a premier coffee shop & crêperie, located in the heart of The Rim shopping district. This Saturday they are hosting their grand opening at 10 a.m.

The first 25 people in line will get free hot or cold drinks.

The menu includes French-style crepes with sweet and savory options. They also serve over-the-top waffles, coffee drinks, and salads.

They are located at 17619 La Cantera Pkwy, unit 209. They are open Monday - Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jennifer Tobias-Struski loves her hometown of San Antonio, and is proud to celebrate it every day working on SA Live. The Emmy-Award winning producer hosts the Mom-Day series, featuring fun, family-themed segments from crafting to fashion hacks every Monday.

email