Kaffeinated Crepes & Coffee set to giveaway drinks this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Kaffeinated is described as a premier coffee shop & crêperie, located in the heart of The Rim shopping district. This Saturday they are hosting their grand opening at 10 a.m.

The first 25 people in line will get free hot or cold drinks.

The menu includes French-style crepes with sweet and savory options. They also serve over-the-top waffles, coffee drinks, and salads.

They are located at 17619 La Cantera Pkwy, unit 209. They are open Monday - Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.