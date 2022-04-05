Happy Space: Try these easy spring decorating tips

SAN ANTONIO – Carla Royder with Carla Royder Designs & Co. is all about helping people with some of her decorating tips. This month it’s all about spring decor.

Here’s an easy list to remember for spring decor:

• use big, bright colors (green is a neutral color)

• add some colorful chairs to your dining table

• layer plastic bamboo plates with pink napkins

• build some mini succulents with egg cups as parting gifts for friends and family

• add live plants and greenery

• layer spring colors over your existing decor