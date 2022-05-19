Shelter to helper: Shelter dog trains to become service animal for servicewoman

One lucky pup from a local shelter is about to take on a big task — he will train to become a service animal for a San Antonio servicewoman. In partnership with AFFCU. #ad #sponsored #ksat12

One lucky pup from a local shelter is about to take on a big task — he will train to become a service animal for a San Antonio servicewoman.

Dewey was sheltered at San Antonio Pets Alive until he was assigned a very important task.

This month, Air Force Federal Credit Union teamed up with The Pink Berets, an organization that provides treatment programs to active duty women of the United States Armed Forces and veterans who have experienced trauma.

They also have teamed up with TotalDog, which trains service dogs, to provide one servicewoman with a service dog.

AAFCU was started in 1952 by 10 service men at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. While they no longer require military affiliation to join, they still give back to the military community.

“We were aware of the great work The Pink Berets do, and decided to sponsor a service dog. The Pink Berets made recommendations regarding the recipient, and TotalDog helped select the dog that would be best suited for the recipient’s needs,” said Steve Ynostrosa, business development director at AFFCU.

Brice Cavanaugh, professional dog trainer with TotalDog, said they determine how to choose dogs based on the needs of the active duty member or veteran.

“So, when we found out what this particular person needed, it was very easy to find the type of dog that she needed. And here at San Antonio Pets Alive, they had an amazing prospect of course (Dewey), who we are super happy to work with, and he’s been a wonderful dog to work with,” Cavanaugh said.

Over the course of eight to 10 weeks, Dewey will receive training to become a service dog.

