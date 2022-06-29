As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, June 29, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, stay refreshed with an array of sips from Drink Tank Coffee. We’ll show off some of their menu favorites.

Brisket with a side of Chicharoni Macaroni--yes please! We are taking you to one of San Antonio’s favorite barbecue spots, 2M Smokehouse.

Plus, looking for “fur-ever” homes, the Humane Society of New Braunfels is here to share some friends.

And, we are sharing more about a Youth Pride Event happening in San Antonio this week.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.