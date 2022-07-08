103º

Happy Space: Organizing a busy mom’s kitchen

Professional organizers help ‘Sort it out’

How organizing your happy space can save you time

SAN ANTONIO – Polly McKinley, busy mom of two, needed some help organizing her kitchen cabinets and drawers so she gave the professionals a call.

Sort it out, a local professional organizing service, specializes in bringing “order and simplicity” to people’s lives.

“We organize any room in the house according to the client’s daily habits and weekly routines,” says Sort it out owner Esmi Gonzalez, “so they can find their items in seconds versus minutes...saving time”.

