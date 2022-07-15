7 frozen dessert shops to try in July

SAN ANTONIO – Beat the Texas heat, while indulging in a sweet treat (that’s nice and cold) sounds like a win for most of us.
Here’s a list of some new and old favorites in and around the San Antonio area:
- Hanamaru Cafe - 7460 Callaghan Rd. - San Antonio You’ll find “taiyaki” filled with matcha or other flavors of ice cream. You can also get Japanese soda floats, refreshing iced teas and some savory-filled taiyaki too.
- Michoacan a Pedir de Boca Mexican Ice Cream and Snacks 109 Waterview Pkwy - Boerne This is the newest Mexican-inspired dessert shop in the hill country. Inside, you’ll find a large variety of paletas, mangonadas, fun flavors of ice cream, funnel cakes, and some savory street eats too.
- Lick Honest Ice Creams 3 Locations: 312 Pearl Pkwy | 17635 La Cantera Pkwy | 639 Hemisfair Blvd | San Antonio The Austin-based creamery is all about the purest ingredients for their artisanal ice cream. They are partnering with Ronald McDonald charities this month to collect donations for National Ice Cream Month. The seasonal flavors include l”emon lavender” and “Orange you glad it’s pride”
- Oasis Snack Delights 8373 Culebra Rd - San Antonio Raspas, ice cream, milk shakes, paletas, corn in a cup and more!
- Chamoy Dream 5558 Old Pearsall Rd - San Antonio Shaved ice, mangonadas, rusas and hot cheetos-inspired treats!
- Rise Up 18730 Stone Oak Pkwy | 6401 Broadway - San Antonio Acai + Pitaya Bowls, smoothies and coffee
- Kaffeinated Crepes and Coffee 17619 La Cantera Pkwy- San Antonio Inside, you’ll find over ten different over-the-top milkshake flavors. You can also get crepes, coffee and other meal options!