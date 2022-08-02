85º

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Marching with Reagan H.S. band, after-school programs for kids, music by local artist + more

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

What's it like to march with a high school band? Mike and Fiona find out. (Pixabay, Pixabay 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we’re marching with the Reagan High School band, sharing after-school programs for kids, listening to music by a local artist and more.

The KSAT Pigskin Classic is coming up on Aug. 27, but before the triple-header, we sent Mike and Fiona to see what it’s like to march with a high school band. Reagan High School is one of the schools competing in the KSAT Pigskin Classic. Check out the hard work they put into their performances. You can reach out to their band director via email at gwhite@neisd.net.

Registered dietitian Katy Bowen shares some back-to-school lunch ideas with us and tells us about the CHEF program.

Children’s Lighthouse in Helotes has after-school programs for kids and they’re sharing crafts for kiddos with us.

A Central Catholic High School graduate has become an author. We hear about Esteban Serrano’s inspiration behind his book, “Dale the Moose,” and how it’s supporting the Stay Strong Foundation.

Plus, hear music by local performer Zelen Hartz!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

