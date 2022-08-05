Esmi Gonzalez shares some organizing tips for a homework station in your home

SAN ANTONIO – You don’t need a desk or a home office to create the perfect homework station. Professional organizer Esmi Gonzalez shares how you can create a mobile homework station on any budget.

1. Roller cart - you can find these at Target, Amazon or Walmart

2. Use what you have - old jewelry storage containers can work for organizing school supplies

3. FREE calendars - you can find free printable calendars online, Esmi offers some on Sort it Out.com

4. DIY Command Center - you can create a command center with a cork board and a dry erase board for reminders

For more information on Sort it Out, click here. Esmi specializes in home and garage organizing.