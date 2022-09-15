This program can get teens connected, engaged in the community

Project Worth promotes the health and well-being of children and teens through education, collaboration, and empowerment.

Project Worth is a youth development program of the San Antonio’s Metro Health Department. The program promotes child and teen health and well-being by providing education focused on social and emotional development, collaborating with youth-serving organizations and schools, and empowering youth to reach their full potential.

Michael Valdez with Metro Health says Project Worth has two components that are about getting youth connected and engaged. The first is DreamSA.

DreamSA is a website where teens can connect to local and online resources to help them reach their full potential. The resources they will find focus on Higher Education, Careers, Health & Well-being, the Arts, and Volunteer opportunities.

The other component is the Teen Ambassador group, Valdez said.

The Teen Ambassador program is a volunteer and leadership development program for teens in San Antonio. Metro Health staff works closely with the Teen Ambassadors to become civically engaged and lend their voice to issues impacting youth today.

Applicants must be in 7th to 12th grade, have a strong desire to pursue educational or career goals after high school, and be willing to commit to participating for one year.

Teen Ambassadors’ responsibilities are to share their voice, creativity, and ideas, help promote Project Worth initiatives, including DreamSA, and attend monthly program activities that include contributing to community projects and participating in educational and volunteer opportunities.

Valdez says they will gain experience and skills that they can use going into college and the workforce and build confidence while working with other San Antonio teens and city staff. The will also learn and help promote awareness around important topics related to teen health, earn community service hours, and make an impact in their community.

To apply, teens can go to www.sanantonio.gov/projectworth or the DreamSA website www.idreamsa.com and click on “About Us.” They can also call Metro Health directly at 210-207-8850 for more information.