As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, January 18, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, half-priced burgers, bird rescue, TikTok make-up, African market festival and author Brad Meltzer stops by.

Every Tuesday is half-price burger day at Bar Louie. Antonio Chapa, the kitchen manager, tells us what burgers are available on the menu.

Last Chance Forever Bird Rescue will have flying birds of prey at the Kerrville Renaissance Festival and our Jen Tobias-Sturski previews what to expect this weekend.

Nerdia Cat Makeup comes on and shows us TikTok make-up hacks and goes in-depth to see if they work or not.

Brick at Blue Star is hosting an African Market Festival on Jan. 21. Enjoy authentic African food, shopping and art in another event for Dream week.

We uncover history’s secrets with author Brad Meltzer’s new book, The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin and Churchill.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.