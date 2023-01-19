As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, January 19, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, the Thomas Jefferson HS Lassos perform, Jen takes us to a candlelit hot yoga class, mocktails with Twang partners, super bowl healthy food, and we reframe the coming out process with Dr. Lulu.

The Thomas Jefferson High School Lassos are a traditional Rope and Dance Team. They were established in 1932 and haven’t stopped roping since, they pride themselves on tradition, community service and school spirit. The Lassos will be competing in Fredericksburg, Texas on February 18, 2023 and shortly after we will be heading to California to perform at one of the nations largest farmers market.

Looking for a music-driven immersive yoga escape? Jen Tobias-Sturski takes us to House of Rhythom, a DJ-curated candlelit hot class fused with ancient practices and modern tech for a deep, soulful, heart-thumping experiences.

Dry January is still on going and Twang Partners helps us get through it with some mocktails.

What’s the best part of Super Bowl Parties? The food! Griselda Munoz with Plantology/ Vegan Avenue to show us healthy versions of usual comforts foods.

Dr. Lulu and friends present “Rethinking the Closet” free community seminar to reframe the coming out process and create safer spaces for LGBTQ+ folks to live as their authentic selves. The event will take place on Saturday, Jan 21. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Family Service Neighborhood Place.

San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is right around the corner and registration is now open for the Western Heritage Weekend Stampede 5K Run/Walk.

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center is proud to host Crystal City 1969, a play based on the true-life story of Mexican-American teenagers who walked out of class and into civil rights history. Performances at the Guadalupe Theater in San Antonio, will happen on Jan. 19-23, 2023. Tickets are now available.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.