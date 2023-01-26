As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, January 26, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we have a jazz performance from a local musician, Jen takes us to another Happy Space, the Hayden shows off their game day eats, and it’s a Vaquero Cook-Off!

Do you like Jazz? A local musician Billy Ray Shepperd performs music from his new album. Billy Ray Shepperd will be performing in several San Antonio area events. If you want to find out more you can visit his website.

It’s another day of Happy Space and our Jen Tobias-Sturski meets with Magdalena Mendez. This interior decorator discusses what decoration trends to look forward to this 2023.

It’s championship weekend for the NFL and The Hayden is the perfect place for to-go Game Day Eats & Dry January mocktails.

Today we have our version of the Vaquero Cook-Off. Watch the two competitors cook up some delicious eats and fight for bragging rights. If you are looking to participate, there is still time for teams and judges to sign up for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo’s Vaquero Cook-Off on February 4th.

