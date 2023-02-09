As seen on SA Live - Rodeo Opening Day - Thursday, February 9, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, let’s rodeo, San Antonio! Jen takes us to the rodeo grounds, we hear live music from one of the performers at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, and Mike and Fiona try the “Rodeo Burger.”

Today is the opening day of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, and Jen is at the rodeo grounds for a look at what you can expect this year. There’s steer wrestling, down roping, team roping, steer roping, barrel racing, bull riding and so many other fun activities and events to compete in at the rodeo.

It wouldn’t be a proper rodeo without music! Bret Mullins Band performs original music for us ahead of their rodeo performance.

Local, family-owned burger hot spot Big’z Burger Joint has opened a new location in town by UTSA. Co-owners Alexander Stanley and Zoe Stanley join us for a good burger-flipping time and give us a taste of their “Rodeo Burger.”

Plus, the 11th Street Cowboy Mardi Gras in Bandera is happening this week.

