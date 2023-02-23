As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, February 23, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we speak with a chef from Le Cordon Bleu. We taste cookies from Sunday Cookers and pair wine with Girl Scout Cookies. Plus, Bret Mullins Band performs original music.

From show-stopping wedding cakes to decadent dessert bars and everything in between, Adesuwa Elaiho from Asukar is here to translate your vision into a both stunning and delicious experience.

This small cookie business is run by a family from Ukraine who specializes in cook decorating. The family has a passion for baking and uses recipes that have been passed down for generations. Sunday Cookers is here to share their delicious and unique cookies.

We featured one of the Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Fest partners last week, but now we are getting an update on who’s winning and we get to try a girl scout cookie wine pairing. Jen Beckmann, owner of Re: Rooted 210 Urban Winery is here to share the secret of combining wine and cookies.

Bret Mullins Band performs Saturday at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo ahead of the PCRA Rodeo Finals.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.