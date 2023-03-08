As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, March 8, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s International Women’s Day! We celebrate women-owned businesses starting with a restaurant, salon, clothing store. Plus, Chef Adrian Perez makes a meal for the special women of his life.

Blanca Aldaco, owner of Aldaco’s Restaurant is here to talk about how since she’s been serving the San Antonio area for 34 years. Blanca with be joined by Mary Gonzales for Uncle Nearest Whiskey, they’re here to tell us how they’re teaming up for International Women’s Day.

Jazzy Faye, a salon owner from Converse is going above and beyond to find a place for her stylists to thrive. It’s an all-female crew at Sublime Hair Salon that’s bonding through their passion for hair styling. Our Jen Tobias-Struski is there to speak with the crew about how using their friendships to uplift not only each other but every client that walks in.

Celebrate and shop, it’s an easy way to show your support on International Women’s Day. Amy Bierstedt, owner of Handmade on Main is here to show us a few of the many great women-owned businesses here in South Texas.

Wondering how to honor the women in your life? A home-cooked meal can show a lot of love. Chef Adrian Perez, from Complete Eats set up a luncheon for fourteen special ladies from his life.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.