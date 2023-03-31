As seen on SA Live - Live from Knight Watch Games - Friday, March 31, 2023

Do you want to learn more about Dungeons & Dragons and tabletop gaming? So do we!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., roll the 20-sided dice! It’s the opening day of the new “Dungeons & Dragons” movie and we are going live at Knight Watch Games!

If you’re into tabletop gaming, this may be your new sanctuary. At Knight Watch Games they encourage adults and older teens to come in, sit at a table with some new friends and try one of their hundreds of sample games. It’s free and the best part is, they sell all the games in the store! They also have private rooms to rent if you’re a serious gamer. Eight hours of Dungeons & Dragons, anyone?

Speaking of sanctuaries, you can grab your medieval garb for your next campaign and absolutely slay at The Sanctuary. It’s right next door to Knight Watch Games. This boutique is perfect for all those hard-to-find renaissance fair looks, too.

Do your little ones want to get in on the D&D fun? Throw your own dragon party at home with ideas from “The Mischief Maker” books author Christie Cuthbert.

You can cater that party with the perfect dungeon-themed desserts from Sweet Made Cakes, too. Are you sensing a theme yet?

There’s a lot going on this weekend, including National Handmade Day at Handmade on Main in Boerne, Kids Day in the Park at San Pedro Springs Park and the Starving Artist Show at La Villita Historic Arts Village.

Plus, here are a couple of fun quizzes to learn more about your mythical mystique:

