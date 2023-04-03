As seen on SA Live - Monday, April 3, 2023

Learn acrobatics and the silks at The Aerium in northeast San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we’re sharing cupcake decorating tips, a tasty shrimp and grits recipe, a boutique where you can find show-stopping prom and quinceañera dresses, an aerial arts studio, big savings with new Insider Deals and more.

We sweeten things up for Easter and make cupcakes with Southern Sweet Artistry. They are a mother-and-daughter-owned business. They do everything from cakes, cookies and almost any kind of dessert you could want.

The Chef Kaius Xperience shares a shrimp and grits recipe with us, and be sure to check out this local chef’s catering and private dining options for Easter.

We’re also checking out a local store where you can find beautiful gowns for quinceañera celebrations and prom. Jen takes us to Bella’s XV, San Antonio’s exclusive boutique for LA Glitter quinceañera dresses.

There’s a brand new batch of Insider Deals and you’ll be the first to know about them! From musical candles to 88% off a popular facial cleansing tool, you won’t want to miss these deals.

Plus, Jen takes flight! She heads inside The Aerium for aerial arts instruction. The Aerial arts is a sacred practice and The Aerium wants to help their students become the best version of themselves through flight and fitness. You can learn the aerial arts, too, with a special SA Live discount of 50% off a trial class using promo code SALIVE.

