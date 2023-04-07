As seen on SA Live - Friday, April 7, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., SNL’s Kenan Thompson is on a search for talent and his only Texas stop is San Antonio! Plus, comedian Crystal Powell, magic you have to see to believe, Easter fun, one-of-a-kind snacks and free events.

SNL’s Kenan Thompson is bringing the YoungStars360 talent search to SA! We chat with him about his mission to find young talent and share some laughs.

Get ready to laugh some more because comedian and actor Crystal Powell joins us ahead of a weekend show at Upstage Comedy Lounge.

Harry Maurer is coming to the Magicians Agency Theatre this weekend! We have a special performance by a magician friend.

Adeina Anderson from Creative Lifestyles with Adeina is “hopping” down to Historic Market Square with a bag full of Easter fun! Check out her easy, budget-friendly ideas to create your own showstopping Easter.

Looking for free Easter events? The YMCA is hosting a family Easter egg hunt at its Cibolo location and there’s a Sunday Brunch Market at Hemisfair.

Snoop Dogg chips? How about cheesecake candy? Hard-to-find soda flavors? They’re all at Jefferson Bodega! Fiona takes us there on this Fri-Yay!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.