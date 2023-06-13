As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, June 13, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we have authentic, Southern peach cobbler from SAAACAM, Cocktail Crafthaus Co. makes summer cocktails, Kelso Park Detailing has a Father’s Day deal and more.

Historic Market Square is competing to win Best Public Market in the Country 2023! Cast your vote here.

The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM) join us to make Southern peach cobbler and have culinary conservation in celebration of Juneteenth.

Kelso Park Detailing gives us car detailing tips, as well as a deal for Father’s Day that you won’t want to miss. They will have 10% off their services for everyone, not just dads, for the rest of June!

If you’re looking for summer programs for your kids, The San Antonio Public Library delivers with their fun arts and crafts programs that will get your kids reading up a storm.

Are you craving summer cocktails? Cocktail Crafthaus Co. grants your wish with workshops where you can learn to make your own cocktail and other fun events for the summer.

