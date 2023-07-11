86º

As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Pepe’s Tacos N Salsa, Learning Express’s interactive toys, Selestial Alcoser performs new songs & more

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Learning Express brings fun interactive toys perfect for your kids! (Pixabay, Pixabay 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we try chicken enchiladas from Pepe’s Tacos N Salsa, Learning Express brings interactive toys, Selestial Alcoser performs her new songs and more.

Hamby’s is the hottest hamburger join in Boerne with delicious shakes and a fun arcade you won’t want to miss.

The new “Barbie” movie is coming out next Friday and Learning Express is raffling a Barbie-Ken doll duo to celebrate! Plus, if you mention SA Live all this week you can get 20% off one item.

Selestial Alcoser was voted San Antonio’s 2023 Best Country Female Vocalist and joins us to perform her newest songs you can stream starting on August 4.

Looking to spice things up? Pepe’s Tacos N Salsa is cooking up some amazing chicken enchiladas for us to try.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

