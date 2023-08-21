As Seen on SA Live - Monday, August 21, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., the O’Connor High School dance team and marching band perform! It’s also a football-themed Mad Science Monday with football eats, how you can help the San Antonio Food Bank and more.

Our Question of the Day today: If you were a teacher, which subject would you teach? Post your answer here and you might see it later on in the show!

The O’Connor High School Golduster Dance Team and Marching Band give us a preview of their performance at the KSAT Pigskin Classic at the Alamodome this Saturday. On Saturday, October 28, the O’Connor Varsity Dance Team is hosting a dance clinic for both elementary and middle school students. Dancers will learn two routines: one of which will be performed with the O’Connor Goldusters at the O’Connor vs. Sotomayor Varsity Football Game the same afternoon. Click here to register.

KSAT Community has teamed up with the San Antonio Food Bank to host a food drive during the KSAT Pigskin Classic this Friday and Saturday at the Alamodome. You can find more info here.

If you’re looking for a place to watch the games and get some great football eats this season, Lucy Cooper’s Ice House is ready for you! They’re sharing some of their popular dishes today.

Mad Science of Austin & San Antonio is tackling the fundamentals of football science with us this Mad Science Monday! Check out all the fun things you can do at home.

Plus, two easy meals for busy families with Cooking with Nicole, and we’re learning how to adjust your makeup routine from summer to fall with Elsa Fernandez from Eye Candy Boutique.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.