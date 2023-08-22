90º
As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, August 19, 2023

Uvalde High School, delicious sliders, San Antonio Filipino Martial Arts & more

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Get a taste of Savvy Sliders, the fastest-growing slider brand in America! (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Uvalde High School previews their performances ahead of KSAT Pigskin Classic, we take a trip to Savvy Sliders, San Antonio Filipino Martial Arts demonstrates self-defense moves featured in by “The Equalizer 3″ and more.

Where did you go to high school? Send your shoutout here, and you might see it later in the show!

Ulvade High School will be playing Jefferson High School at the KSAT Pigskin Classic football game this Saturday, and we get a sneak preview of their cheerleading and band performances.

Stixs & Stone specializes in Asian Mexican fusion with a rich story and they join us to debut their new menu items you won’t want to miss.

From fried chicken to crab cake, Savvy Sliders has a wide variety of sliders you can enjoy and our Jen Tobias-Struski is taking us there.

San Antonio Filipino Arts shows us movie-worthy self-defense moves you can also see in theaters when “The Equalizer 3″ releases September 1.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12.

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

