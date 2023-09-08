103º
As Seen on SA Live - Birthday Show - Friday, September 8, 2023

SA Live turns 9! We celebrate with memorable moments, fun cakes and decorations you could have at your next party

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

SA Live turns 9! (Ted Obringer, SA Live 2020)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., SA Live turns 9! We celebrate with fun cakes from Dario’s Bakery and decorations from Princess and the Monkey you could have at your next party.

Who’s your favorite birthday person? Give them a shoutout here and you might see it later in the show.

We want to give a big thank you to Gloof Creations for designing our set to celebrate nine wonderful years of SA Live!

You can’t have a birthday party without cake and Dario’s Bakery joins us to craft custom desserts that are almost too sweet to eat, and you could enjoy them at your next event.

If you’re looking for DIY party ideas to fit any budget, don’t miss these fun tips from Princess and the Monkey that will make your party the event of the season.

If you’re looking for ways to party this weekend, be sure not to miss these fun events happening around San Antonio:

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

You can watch the whole show in the video below.

About the Author:

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

