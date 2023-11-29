58º
As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Dinosaurs at Market Square, Max & Louie’s New York Diner, Pepper Pong game, Del Bravo Record Shop + budget-friendly travel tips

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Dinosaurs are coming to Market Sqaure! (Azian Bermea, Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., dinosaurs from Jurassic SA are coming to Market Square, Max & Louie’s New York Diner shows us their seasonal items, we chat with the inventor of the new Pepper Pong game, Del Bravo Record Shop is one of the oldest record shops in Texas and check out these budget-friendly travel tips from Celebrated Travel.

If you want to have a roaring good time at your next party, Jurassic SA brings the fun with dinosaurs you’ll have to see to believe!

We’re kicking it ol’ school and checking out the latest hits at Del Bravo Record Shop, one of the oldest record shops in Texas.

Max & Louie’s New York Diner joins us to show their seasonal items for Hanukkah including potato latkes, cookies and more.

Need a vacation? Celebrated Travel shows us ways to save money while traveling this holiday season.

We get to chat with Pepper Pong inventor Tom Filippini about his new game that’s a combination of Pickleball and ping pong.

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

