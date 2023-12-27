As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, December 27, 2023

You can hire these dinos for your next party with Jurassic SA.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., dinosaurs from Jurassic SA are coming to Market Square!

If you want to have a roaring good time at your next party, Jurassic SA brings the fun with dinosaurs you’ll have to see to believe!

We’re kickin’ it old school style and checking out the latest hits at Del Bravo Record Shop, one of the oldest record shops in Texas.

Max & Louie’s New York Diner joins us to show their seasonal items for Hanukkah including potato latkes, cookies and more.

Need a vacation? Celebrated Travel shows us ways to save money while traveling this holiday season and in the new year.

We get to chat with Pepper Pong inventor Tom Filippini about his new game that’s a combination of Pickleball and ping pong.

We chat with the creator of The Mensch on a Bench to learn more about the inspiration behind this Hanukkah family tradition.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.