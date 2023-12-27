53º
Join Insider for Free

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Dinosaurs at Market Square, Max & Louie’s New York Diner, Pepper Pong game, Del Bravo Record Shop + budget-friendly travel tips

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Tags: sa live, as seen on sa live
You can hire these dinos for your next party with Jurassic SA. (Ted Obringer, Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., dinosaurs from Jurassic SA are coming to Market Square!

If you want to have a roaring good time at your next party, Jurassic SA brings the fun with dinosaurs you’ll have to see to believe!

We’re kickin’ it old school style and checking out the latest hits at Del Bravo Record Shop, one of the oldest record shops in Texas.

Max & Louie’s New York Diner joins us to show their seasonal items for Hanukkah including potato latkes, cookies and more.

Need a vacation? Celebrated Travel shows us ways to save money while traveling this holiday season and in the new year.

We get to chat with Pepper Pong inventor Tom Filippini about his new game that’s a combination of Pickleball and ping pong.

We chat with the creator of The Mensch on a Bench to learn more about the inspiration behind this Hanukkah family tradition.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email