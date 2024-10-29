Texas Heat Poppers & more tailgating appetizers for game day

Put a Texas twist on your jalapeno poppers with Texas Heat Pepper Jelly.

SAN ANTONIO – What are you making for game day? Fischer & Wieser share some appetizer ideas with a Texas twist for San Antonio sports fans.

From jalapeño poppers to pork sliders, the recipes below add a simple saucy twist to game night favorites.

Texas Heat Poppers

Ingredients:

6 jalapeños, sliced lengthwise seeded and seeded

12 bacon slices

8 ounces cream cheese

3 tablespoons Fischer & Wieser Texas Heat Pepper Jelly

1 teaspoon fresh minced garlic

Directions:

Cut jalapeños lengthwise, remove the seeds, and set aside on a sheet pan.

In a bowl, mix the cream cheese, garlic, and Texas Heat Pepper Jelly until combined.

Stuff the jalapenos with the cream cheese mix and then wrap them tightly with bacon.

Place them on a preheated grill, over medium heat, and grill for approximately 5 minutes on each side, turning them as needed to cook fully but careful not to burn.

Serve them with a side of Texas Heat Pepper Jelly for dipping. Enjoy!

Raspberry Rumba Salsa with El Patio Tortilla Chips

Ingredients:

2 cups canned Mandarin orange segments, well drained and roughly chopped

1 cup red onion, diced

1 cup Fischer & Wieser The Original Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Sauce®

1⁄3 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

1 bunch cilantro, leaves and tender stems chopped

1-2 tablespoons jalapeño (seeded and chopped) (add more or less to taste)

El Patio tortilla chips for dipping

Directions:

Roughly chop 2 cans of mandarin orange segments. Allow to sit in a sieve so that the excess juice can drain.

Combine all ingredients in a medium-sized bowl and stir to blend well.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Transfer salsa into a serving bowl and serve alongside a basket of corn tortilla chips.

Pork Sliders with Roasted Pineapple Habañero Sauce

Ingredients:

16 ounces pre-cooked pulled pork

Texas Whiskey Glaze

Hawaiian rolls

3 tablespoons melted butter

3 tablespoons sesame seeds

Directions:

Shred pre-cooked pork.

Heat pork on the stovetop over medium heat for 5 minutes. Add a 12-ounce jar of Roasted Pineapple Habanero Sauce and continue to cook for an additional 5 minutes.

Remove the Hawaiian rolls from the package (do not separate the rolls). Use a serrated knife to slice the loaf of Hawaiian rolls vertically. Remove the top of the loaf and set aside.

Place the bottom layer of the Hawaiian rolls onto a baking Sheet. Spread the pulled pork onto the bottom layer of the Hawaiian rolls.

Place the top of the Hawaiian rolls onto the pulled pork. Brush melted butter onto the top of the rolls. Sprinkle sesame seeds on top.

Bake at 375°F until the top is lightly toasted (about 10 minutes).

Cut with a serrated knife and serve warm with sliced red onions and/or pickles.

Pork sliders are easy and a little spicy with habanero pineapple jelly. (2024 Fischer & Wieser)

Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Margarita

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces Tequila Blanco

0.75 ounce Cointreau

1 ounce lime juice

1/2 ounce agave syrup

1/2 ounce Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Sauce

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a shaker.

Shake and double strain into a lowball glass.

Add ice.

Garnish with Tajin rim and raspberry. Cheers!