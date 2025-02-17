As seen on SA Live - Encore Episode at the Rodeo - Monday, February 17, 2025

Jen & Jada bring us all the fun from the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., it’s an encore episode at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo!

We find out what’s new at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo for 2025, and take you to some of the events, vendors, food booths and animals.

Looking for great rodeo gear? You can get your boots, hats, denim and trending rodeo fashion at Boot Barn.

We also take you to a hat vendor getting folks gussied up at the rodeo. Chestnut Cowgirl gives us tips on what’s trending for hats.

Plus, one of our regular SA Live guests is featured at the rodeo this year. Once in a Wild mobile zoo is exhibiting at the Freeman Coliseum.

Pitmaster Adrian Davila from Davila’s BBQ serves up some brisket grilled cheese and dino ribs, fresh from the pit. You’ll find him at the rodeo food hall.

Of course, it’s all about the local students receiving scholarships at the stock show and rodeo. Jen takes us to Southwest ISD to learn more about their agriculture programs.

