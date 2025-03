SAN ANTONIO – It pays to watch SA Live. Here are your deals for this week.

Craving those New Orleans flavors? Nola Bayou Bites is offering a half priced drink with a $10 purchase when you mention SA Live at the Garden Ridge Market on Saturday, March 8.

You can save around 75 percent and more on pickleball paddles, no-heat hair straighteners, and pots and pans with this week’s Insider Deals.

Check this article throughout the week in case we add more deals!