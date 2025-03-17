Sláinte! 3 Irish cocktails for St. Patrick’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – Shake things up for St. Patrick’s Day with three easy cocktail recipes from Tullamore D.E.W.
Did you know it’s the original whiskey used to make Irish coffee? There’s a recipe for original Irish coffee below, as well as a hot toddy and a “D.E.W. & brew” combining Tullamore D.E.W. with your favorite beer.
You can find more Tullamore D.E.W. recipes on their website. Sláinte!
Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Coffee
Ingredients:
- 2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Original
- 6 parts espresso coffee
- 2 parts demerara (brown) sugar
- 1 part heavy whipping cream
- Nutmeg, for garnish
Directions:
Pour Tullamore D.E.W. Original, hot coffee and brown sugar into an Irish Coffee glass. Shake heavy whipping cream in a shaker until thickened before layering over the drink. Garnish with a grating of nutmeg and 3 coffee beans.
Tully Honey Hot Toddy
Ingredients:
- 1 part Tullamore D.E.W. Honey
- 5 parts hot water
- 1/2 part lemon juice
Directions:
In a mug, pour hot water. Add Tullamore D.E.W. Honey and lemon juice. Garnish with a lemon slice or cinnamon stick.
D.E.W. & Brew
Ingredients:
- 1 part Tullamore D.E.W. Original
- 1 part beer of your choice (but IPA, red ale, stout are all great pairings)
Directions:
Pour Tullamore D.E.W. into a shot glass and pair with your beer of choice for a complementary sipping experience.