Sláinte! 3 Irish cocktails for St. Patrick’s Day

Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey recipes

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Tullamore D.E.W. is an Irish whiskey used to make the first Irish coffee in San Francisco. (Tullamore D.E.W., Tullamore D.E.W. 2024)

SAN ANTONIO – Shake things up for St. Patrick’s Day with three easy cocktail recipes from Tullamore D.E.W.

Did you know it’s the original whiskey used to make Irish coffee? There’s a recipe for original Irish coffee below, as well as a hot toddy and a “D.E.W. & brew” combining Tullamore D.E.W. with your favorite beer.

You can find more Tullamore D.E.W. recipes on their website. Sláinte!

Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Coffee

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Original
  • 6 parts espresso coffee
  • 2 parts demerara (brown) sugar
  • 1 part heavy whipping cream
  • Nutmeg, for garnish

Directions:

Pour Tullamore D.E.W. Original, hot coffee and brown sugar into an Irish Coffee glass. Shake heavy whipping cream in a shaker until thickened before layering over the drink. Garnish with a grating of nutmeg and 3 coffee beans.

Tully Honey Hot Toddy

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Tullamore D.E.W. Honey
  • 5 parts hot water
  • 1/2 part lemon juice

Directions:

In a mug, pour hot water. Add Tullamore D.E.W. Honey and lemon juice. Garnish with a lemon slice or cinnamon stick.

D.E.W. & Brew

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Tullamore D.E.W. Original
  • 1 part beer of your choice (but IPA, red ale, stout are all great pairings)

Directions:

Pour Tullamore D.E.W. into a shot glass and pair with your beer of choice for a complementary sipping experience.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

KSAT DEALS