Sláinte! 3 Irish cocktails for St. Patrick’s Day

Tullamore D.E.W. is an Irish whiskey used to make the first Irish coffee in San Francisco.

SAN ANTONIO – Shake things up for St. Patrick’s Day with three easy cocktail recipes from Tullamore D.E.W.

Did you know it’s the original whiskey used to make Irish coffee? There’s a recipe for original Irish coffee below, as well as a hot toddy and a “D.E.W. & brew” combining Tullamore D.E.W. with your favorite beer.

You can find more Tullamore D.E.W. recipes on their website. Sláinte!

Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Coffee

Ingredients:

2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Original

6 parts espresso coffee

2 parts demerara (brown) sugar

1 part heavy whipping cream

Nutmeg, for garnish

Directions:

Pour Tullamore D.E.W. Original, hot coffee and brown sugar into an Irish Coffee glass. Shake heavy whipping cream in a shaker until thickened before layering over the drink. Garnish with a grating of nutmeg and 3 coffee beans.

Tully Honey Hot Toddy

Ingredients:

1 part Tullamore D.E.W. Honey

5 parts hot water

1/2 part lemon juice

Directions:

In a mug, pour hot water. Add Tullamore D.E.W. Honey and lemon juice. Garnish with a lemon slice or cinnamon stick.

D.E.W. & Brew

Ingredients:

1 part Tullamore D.E.W. Original

1 part beer of your choice (but IPA, red ale, stout are all great pairings)

Directions:

Pour Tullamore D.E.W. into a shot glass and pair with your beer of choice for a complementary sipping experience.