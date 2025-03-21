As seen on SA Live - Friday, March 21, 2025

You can try puppy yoga at Mobile Om Yoga.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., National Puppy Day is this weekend and we’re celebrating live at San Antonio Humane Society!

Since National Puppy Day is this Sunday, we’re introducing you to adoptable pups at the San Antonio Humane Society and sharing tips to help care for your puppies.

Pup Pup and Away are dog training experts, and you won’t want to miss their tips and tricks.

Puppies and yoga might just be your match made in meditation heaven. We give puppy yoga a try with Mobile Om Yoga.

Need a professional dog walker and pet sitter? Metro Pup SA could be your new go-to.

Pawsitively Sweet Bakery shares ideas for how to throw your puppy a party if you’re looking for new ways to celebrate your dog’s birthday.

There are lots of things to do this weekend, and you might want to check out the new Uniquely Us exhibit at the DoSeum, or visit the new Rescue Jr. Park at SeaWorld San Antonio. We give you a sneak peek.

