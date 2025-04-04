Skip to main content
As seen on SA Live - Final Four SA Fan Fest - Friday, April 4, 2025

We’re live at NCAA 2025 Men’s Final Four San Antonio Fan Fest downtown

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

as seen on sa live, SA Live
NCAA 2025 Men's Final Four San Antonio April 4-6 downtown. (Brittney Daniels, Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we’re live at the NCAA 2025 Men’s Final Four San Antonio Fan Fest downtown!

Our Question of the Day: Which Final Four team are you rooting for this weekend? Vote here and look for the results today on the show.

Final Four weekend is here! There are tons of events happening in downtown San Antonio today through Sunday, so we rounded up some helpful links to help you navigate:

We also share a Final Four Music Fest survival guide with 104.5 Latino Hits, so be sure to watch the show today.

Downtown businesses are offering deals this weekend for Final Four San Antonio. Here are four frugal finds for SA Live fans to enjoy:

  1. Box St. All Day Hemisfair - 10 percent off after 3 p.m. this weekend
  2. Bombay Bicycle Club Hemisfair - 10 percent off today (Friday) only
  3. Lick Honest Ice Creams Hemisfair - free orange topping
  4. CommonWealth Coffeehouse & Bakery Hemisfair - 10 percent off today (Friday) only

We want to see your Final Four photos! Click here to upload your photos and videos.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Diana Winters headshot

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

