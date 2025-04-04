As seen on SA Live - Final Four SA Fan Fest - Friday, April 4, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we’re live at the NCAA 2025 Men’s Final Four San Antonio Fan Fest downtown!
Final Four weekend is here! There are tons of events happening in downtown San Antonio today through Sunday, so we rounded up some helpful links to help you navigate:
- Final Four vendor Drake’s Fun Foods
- What you can and can’t take inside the Alamodome and March Madness Music Festival
- Teams playing in the Final Four this weekend
- Final Four forecast: Storm chances and temperature swings
- Other big events in downtown SA during Final Four weekend
We also share a Final Four Music Fest survival guide with 104.5 Latino Hits, so be sure to watch the show today.
Downtown businesses are offering deals this weekend for Final Four San Antonio. Here are four frugal finds for SA Live fans to enjoy:
- Box St. All Day Hemisfair - 10 percent off after 3 p.m. this weekend
- Bombay Bicycle Club Hemisfair - 10 percent off today (Friday) only
- Lick Honest Ice Creams Hemisfair - free orange topping
- CommonWealth Coffeehouse & Bakery Hemisfair - 10 percent off today (Friday) only
