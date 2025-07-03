As seen on SA Live - Passport to Hawaii - Thursday, July 3, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., it’s your SA Live Passport to Hawaii! We’re bringing all the aloha to you, right here in San Antonio.

Jetsetting to Hawaii this summer? We have a travel expert here to help you get there on a budget. Karin Carifee, owner of Wanderlust Travel Jetsetter, helps us with packing tips and everything you need to know before you book.

Recommended Videos

L&L Hawaiian BBQ brings the taste of Hawaii to the Alamo City. With locations all over Texas, they serve everything from Hawaiian sandwiches to musubi.

You’ve never had burgers like these before. Jen takes us to Unko Maui’s Burgers for ono food and aloha vibes.

How about an island treat? You can cool off with Hokulani Shave Ice and their authentic, gourmet flavors.

Jada takes us to Hawaii Fluid Art for some beachy-themed crafts.

Hosting a luau at home this summer? Graze and Wine is your go-to for Hawaiian-themed charcuterie boards.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.